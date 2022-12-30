BRYAN BOARD OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS: Power Companies Across Country Caught Off-Guard By Length Of Cold Streak

POWER REPORT … BMU Power Production Superintendent Jim Coressel surprised all present at the BPA December 29, 2022 meeting, with his report of all that happened behind the scenes to keep the power on during the three days of extreme cold over Christmas weekend. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)

By: Rebecca Miller

Customers who are served by the Bryan Municipal Utilities and Ohio Gas in Bryan, Ohio have much to be thankful for as the country comes out of a three-day arctic blast over 2022 Christmas weekend.

Power outages were happening all across the midwest and northeast United States, but due to some quick action and wise choices, that did not happen to very many residents in this area.