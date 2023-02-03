FAYETTE VILLAGE COUNCIL: Special Meeting Held To Approve Legislative Actions

SPECIAL MEETING … Mayor Dave Borer and council member Kim Priestap sit to discuss items with other city officials present. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Jacob Kessler

The Fayette Village Council held their meeting on Wednesday, February 1st. The meeting began at 5:30 p.m. with a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance.

Council first moved to approve the bills as presented before moving on to approve the following legislative actions.