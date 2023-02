Carolyn Kline (1936-2023)

Carolyn May Kline, 86 of Mesa, Arizona, formerly of Fayette, Ohio passed away Sunday,January 29,2023 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Chandler,Arizona.

Carolyn was born on December 2, 1936 to Arthur and Edna (Gerkin) Schang.

Carolyn married Marvin Kline and he preceded her in death on September 30,1996

Carolyn worked alongside Marvin for many years at Kline Oil Co.in Fayette, before she and Marvin moved to Arizona.

Carolyn is survived by her children, Jan (Duane) McGill of Bryan, Ohio; David Kline (Tiffany Auch) of Mark Center, Ohio; Carol (Gary) Borton of Fayette,Ohio and Gail Makula of Mesa, Arizona, 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, her sisters Mary Heath of Fayette, Ohio, Linda (Griff) Griffiths of Fayette, Ohio; Ruthann (Paul) Barnaby of Metamora, Ohio.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband Marvin, and her parents Arthur and Edna Schang, brothers Weldon, Dale, Larry, brother in law James Heath, sister in- law Ann Schang and son in-law Larry Makula.

Carolyn will be laid to rest at Pleasant View Union Cemetery at a later date.