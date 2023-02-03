Robert “Bob” Gustwiller (1956-2023)

Robert Francis “Bob” Gustwiller, age 66, passed away after a sudden illness on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at University of Toledo Medical Center.

He was born on June 13, 1956 to Leo C. and Janet (Coressel) Gustwiller in Wauseon, Ohio. Bob married Mary Alice (Apger) Gustwiller in St. Caspar Church in Wauseon on September 18, 1982 and she survives.

For many years he worked for B.G. Roof Coating and later was called to help his father, Leo at the former Arrowhead Motel in Wauseon.

Bob did just about everything at the motel from managing to maintenance. He was a lifelong member of St. Caspar Church and was a Fourth Degree member with the Knights of Columbus for over 48 years.

Bob also volunteered his time at the church for the annual fish fries and reverse raffles. He also volunteered for the Salvation Army and Channel 30 Auctions.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Gustwiller; siblings, Leonard (Mary) Gustwiller of Archbold, Barbara (Bob) Irelan and Steve (Lisa) Gustwiller, of Wauseon; sister-in-law, Amy Davis of Wauseon; many nieces and nephews; a host of friends including his card playing friends and Knights of Columbus friends and his furry friends, Miss T and Panda.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, infant brother Paul, Gerald and Roger.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the family, c/o Mary Gustwiller.

The family will receive guests at St. Caspar Church, 1205 N. Shoop Ave. on Thursday, February 9, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. with a recitation of the Rosary at 10:45 a.m. by the Knights of Columbus followed by his Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m., Fr. Todd Dominique officiating. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery, St. Caspar Cemetery.

