FAYETTE VILLAGE COUNCIL: Village Facebook Page Up & Running

(PHOTO BY RENEA KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

FINANCES … Council takes a look at the finance reports for the month before approving to pay the bills.

By: Renea Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

renea@thevillagereporter.com

The Village of Fayette met on Wednesday, March 19. The council approved previous meeting minutes, committee minutes, and bills totaling $154,174.13.

The mayor’s report covered upcoming village events. Administrator Bryan Stambaugh discussed the newly approved village Facebook page, noting its weekly growth.

Initially, Stambaugh added people from his friends list, but council member Brittany Theis helped triple the numbers.

The page has posted information about the chip grant program, a part-time village employee request, and upcoming brush pickup details.

Council requested that meeting agendas also be posted to inform residents. Stambaugh agreed to post them monthly if desired by the council.

This week, he held a meeting with the police chief to initiate the formal process of ordering the digital speed signs.

A meeting with Arcadis is scheduled for April 2nd to commence phase two, which involves the installation of water mains in alleyways, South Lawrence Street, and the northeast corner of the village limits.

Phase two will also include the completion of service lines, concrete, asphalt, and any necessary restoration work.

Council also suspended the rules and passed the first reading of Ordinance 2025-04: an ordinance to increase estimated revenue for the Village of Fayette, State of Ohio, during the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025.

Suspended the rules and passed Ordinance 2025-05: an emergency ordinance to make additional appropriations for current expenses and other expenditures of the Village of Fayette, State of Ohio, during the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025.

Council approved payment of application 16 for Bryan Excavating, totaling $360,622.42. Sherwood Bank will hold $200,000 in escrow, and $160,322.42 will be released to Bryan Excavating.

With nothing further, the meeting was adjourned at 6:23 p.m. The next meeting will be held on April 16 at 6:00 p.m.