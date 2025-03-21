EDGERTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Ordinance Passed To Begin Improvement Project At Stadium Drive

(PHOTO BY BRIANNA BALOGH / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

PASSING LEGISLATION … Fiscal Officer Denise Knecht reads Ordinance No. 1152 for the second reading, after some confusion.

By: Brianna Balogh

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

The Edgerton Village Council met on Wednesday March 19th. Starting at 5:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and prayer led by Mayor Bob Day.

Fiscal Officer Denise Knecht followed with roll call, members Leslie VanAusdale, Pam Wampler, Jason Gruver, Sharon Blinzler, Chuck Wallace and Lance Bowsher were in attendance. Also attending were Village Administrator Dawn Fitzcharles and Administrative Assistant Amanda Knecht.

First order was approval of the minutes from the February 19 meeting. Motion to approve was made by Bowsher and seconded by Gruver. Approved by all members except Wallace, abstaining due to his absence from the meeting.

Mayor Day followed with his report, starting with a congratulations to all the winter sports teams including boys basketball, girls basketball, and three wrestlers all advancing in postseason competitions.

Fitzcharles followed with the administrator report. She started with a reminder for a large trash drop off day which will be April 12th from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The containers will be located behind town halls and are for residents only. Residents should be prepared to bring a utility bill to confirm residency.

Another reminder that yard waste pick up began last week and will be every Monday weather permitting. It is asked that all items be to the curb by 7 a. m. and containerized yard waste should not weigh more than 40 pounds. Be sure to separate sticks, branches and limbs and no animal waste please.

Next item was information regarding a recent visit from the AMP representative. One topic covered in this visit is how Edgerton’s rates compare to other local entities.

Fitzcharles presented a graph showing the rising cost of per kilowatt hour electricity, rising from $0.14 to $0.18 in 5 years.

Council members were provided a residential retail rate comparison to investor owned utilities Toledo Edison and AEP Ohio.

Fitzcharles explained that there has been some news of information going out about price increases which has prompted questions but that has no price impact on Edgerton.

Out of all three in the comparison, Edgerton offers the lowest rate at $0.14 per kilowatt hour. Toledo Edison is approximately 20% more at $0.17 and AEP Ohio is approximately 30% more at $0.18.

This would result in a residential home using 1000 kWh paying $142.15 with Edgerton, $170 with Toledo Edison, and $185 with AEP Ohio. Annual savings to residents is a $335 difference with Toledo Edison and a $515 a year difference with AEP Ohio.

There will be a full comparison to come with other municipal entities as well as cooperative as the revenue study is being worked on. FItzcharles clarified that this is residential retail rate, not industrial or commercial.

With no questions, Fiscal Officer Knecht took over, starting with a handout to be signed for the February financials as there was no March 5th meeting.

The council was also provided with the same in an email on March 3rd. The next handout was the credit card review with statements from February 16th through March 15th to be reviewed and signed.

The next item presented by Fitzcharles was a report from the community reinvestment committee, which met earlier on Wednesday. They approved a CRA application for 103 Knox Lane.

Knecht presented the next item, which is asking for a motion to approve revenue receipt from the Ohio Department of Development and issue payment for an invoice to August Mack for the Edgerton Metal Brownfield Remediation Project.

Knecht stated this is the 22nd time at doing this. The invoice is for $36,884. Motion was made by Wampler and second by VanAusdale. Knecht followed with a motion to approve bill payment, made by VanAusdale and seconded by Wampler. Both motions were approved by all.

The second item was asking for a motion to consider the approval of the NRA Foundation grant, awarded to the police department for $6,747.

The police department submitted two grants one on their own behalf and one for the school district so half of the grant funds will go to the police department and half to the school.

This grant will be used for training, merchandise, and school safety items. A grant similar to this was also approved in 2022. The motion was approved by all members.

Business then moved along to resolutions and ordinances. Starting with Ordinance No. 1152 declaring the improvement to land parcels of real property located within the village to be of public purpose under Ohio Revised code 5709.40.

Fitzcharles further explained that this is commonly referred to as a TIF or Tax Increment Financing District.

The program is designed to promote economic development. This district has specific owners, predominantly Al-Phine Development, LLC and Edgerton BTS Retail, LLC.

The project is aimed at supporting the construction of Stadium Drive. 75% of the assessed value on the designated parcels will be service payments in lieu of taxes.

The payment will be the same amount, taxes will not increase but the payments will be included in the real estate tax distribution which automatically comes from the Williams County Auditor.

They will be in place up to ten years or as long as it takes to reimbursement for the cost of the improvement. The project estimate is just under $500,000 and this is one way to utilize already paid dollars and not raise taxes.

VanAusdale commented that it was a great improvement and put a motion on the floor. Fitzcharles noted that a call was put together by Maumee Valley Planning between the administration and the property owners where they were able to ask questions and were fully on board.

The motion passed but when a timeline was asked some confusion arose about the resolution. The motion was intended to be for the first reading approval, not as an emergency.

Several council members asked for some clarification. The resolution was declared an emergency and could wait to be passed but it has already been delayed significantly.

Further delays could put the financing for the development in danger. There are still multiple steps to complete. This was just to authorize the district to move forward.

The council normally has three readings before final approvals and rarely are presented with emergency resolutions. This project has been ongoing since April of 2024, and with so many roadblocks already, the council decided to vote again.

The original motion passed would be equivalent to the first reading. Knecht numbered and read the Ordinance No. 1152 for the second reading.

The motion to suspend was made by Bowsher and seconded by Blinzler. The motion to pass was made by Gruver. Both motions were approved by all members.

Fitzcharles read the description of the infrastructure improvements, which can include a needs assessment, traffic studies, design and engineering efforts to provide traffic control and safety improvements.

The improvement will be installed over multiple years beginning in 2024. The intent is to provide safe and efficient movement of vehicles and the needs of pedestrians, while providing maximum business access along State Route 49.

Second was Resolution No. 2025-004, to accept the bid of and enter into a contract for garbage, refuse and recycling service with Allied Waste Service, otherwise known as Republic Services of Bryan the current provider.

Bids were opened on March 11th with one bid proposal submitted. The proposal included weekly waste collection and bi-monthly recycling collection.

The proposed rate is $16.90 per month or $50.70 per quarter, a roughly $0.81 increase per month. This is a four year contract term, from July 21st, 2025, through June 30th 2029.

Also included is a one or two year extension option. Services and containers should remain mostly the same.

Some dumpsters within the village were increased in size and others were added. Bulk items will remain the 4th Friday of each month, and one large trash drop off day.

Additional containers are available for $8 per month. Trash around some residents due to delinquent trash bills was asked about where FItzcharles said a citation can be issued if reported. The motion to approve was made by VanAusdale and seconded by Wallace, approved by all.

Council’s discussion turned to Gruver first, who asked about the survey and follow up meeting with the arborist. Fitzcharles said the GIS is complete and they are working to get the worst ones done first.

Also, they have training with the county and are recording any changes in the trees, like a recent one struck by lightning. Fitzcharles said several employees seem to enjoy it.

Blinzler was the next to address the council about a speed limit sign for West Lake addition. Another safety issue she raised was the playground near the ball diamond, where balls often fly into the playground area.

It was discussed at one time and a net was donated by Cattle Creek but was not adequate for use. No clear solution was determined.

Wallace followed with the upcoming Spring Clean-up and encourages people to utilize this opportunity and take advantage of spring.

He also asked about the return of the tree commission. Day said with the Arbor Day celebration coming up they need to hold a meeting before the end of the month.

Final item before adjournment was the upcoming spring health fair on April 24th and 25th from 6 a.m. -10 a.m. in the town hall training room.

Similar to the health fair that used to take place at Community Memorial Wellness Center in Hicksville, blood tests will be administered with more information to come.

With no further discussion, VanAusdale made the motion to adjourn and all members approved. The next meeting will be held Wednesday April 2nd.