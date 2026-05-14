FCCC Building Trades Students Build Horse Runs For Therapeutic Riding Center

ARCHBOLD, OH — Students in the Junior Building Trades/Carpentry program at Four County Career Center recently completed a hands-on community project, constructing two oversized horse runs for Lily Creek Farms Therapeutic Riding Center.

Lily Creek Farms Therapeutic Riding Center is a local nonprofit whose mission is to heal mind, body, and spirit through equine-assisted and other farm-related activities.

The project was made possible through grant funding from the Defiance Area Foundation, which covered the cost of materials.

Working from detailed plans, students collaborated with Jami Young, executive director of Lily Creek Farms Therapeutic Riding Center, and instructor Matt Dye to bring the vision to life.

Each horse run, valued at approximately $2,500, was designed and built by students as part of their classroom experience, combining skill development with real-world application.

The completed structures have now been delivered and placed in the farm’s open pastures, where they will provide essential shelter for horses — offering protection from rain and snow, as well as shade from direct sunlight during the summer months.

“This project is a great example of how our students gain meaningful, hands-on experience while making a positive impact in the community,” said Dye.

Four County Career Center continues to provide students with opportunities to apply their skills beyond the classroom, preparing them for future careers while supporting local organizations.

Pictured is Jami Young, executive director of Lily Creek Farms Therapeutic Riding Center, with Banjo the horse; and Taylor Dunn, LCFTRC volunteer, with Bandit the horse.