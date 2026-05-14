Senate Leader Honored At Wauseon Ceremony For Broadband Work

PHOTO PROVIDED . THE VILLAGE REPORTER

CHAMPION OF BROADBAND … Ohio Senate President Rob McColley (fifth from left) was honored with the Champion of Broadband Award from Ohio’s Broadband and Cable Association (OCTA) at the Hallett Pavilion at the Fulton County Fairgrounds in Wauseon. Pictured from left: Jeff Rupp, Fulton County commissioner; David Celona, president of Strategic Impact Consulting; Dan Creekmur, group vice president of state government affairs for Spectrum; Ohio Sen. Bill Reineke; McColley; Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development; David Koren, executive director of OCTA; Jason Kershner, vice president of state government affairs for Spectrum; and Tracy Temple, president of Silver Creek Supply.

Ohio’s Broadband and Cable Association (OCTA) is proud to announce the presentation of the Champion of Broadband Award to Senate President Rob McColley. The award ceremony took place on May 8 at the Hallett Pavilion, Fulton County Fairgrounds, Wauseon, OH.

McColley began his service in the Ohio Senate at a time when broadband access was a challenge for many Ohioans. InnovateOhio reported in 2018 that one in four Ohioans — approximately 2.5 million people — lacked home access to broadband.

Through significant collaboration and leadership, that number has now decreased to approximately 84,000 Ohioans still without access, and efforts continue daily to expand connectivity.

David Koren, executive director of the OCTA, said: “Senate President McColley has been instrumental in advancing broadband policy through his sponsorship of the Ohio Residential Broadband Expansion Grant Program and ongoing work with stakeholders to move projects from planning to construction.”

“Expanding access requires leadership, collaboration, and a shared commitment to ensuring more Ohioans have access to reliable high-speed service,” said Dan Creekmur, OCTA board member and group vice president of government affairs for Spectrum.

“Senate President McColley embodies that commitment, and that is why we are proud to recognize him with the Champion of Broadband Award.”

Senate President Rob McColley expressed his gratitude: “I am honored to receive this award and proud of the progress we’ve achieved in expanding broadband access to more Ohioans. Broadband is essential to our state’s future, supporting education, healthcare, and economic growth. We will continue to work toward eliminating the digital divide.”

Senate President Rob McColley sponsored the legislation that created Ohio’s first Residential Broadband Expansion Grant Program, backed pole replacement and undergrounding efforts, and protected the policy framework that encourages continued broadband investment.