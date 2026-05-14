Pettisville FFA Members Earn Awards At State Convention

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

STATE DEGREES … Kaleb Wyse (left) and Jayden Bleikamp (right) both received their State Degrees on the Friday of State FFA Convention.

SWINE PROFICIENCY HONOR … Ava Genter was recognized on stage as she received third place in the Swine Entrepreneurship Proficiency area at the Ohio FFA Convention.

By: Ali Genter

PETTISVILLE FFA REPORTER

On April 30 and May 1, the Pettisville FFA attended the 98th State FFA Convention at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, Ohio.

During their time at the convention, many Pettisville students were recognized on stage. Students listened to inspirational keynote speakers, explored the expo center, and made many memories.

On Thursday morning, the chapter was recognized for the Charitable Giving award, which was received by retired Vice President Olivia Beck.

That afternoon, the Chapter President and Vice President, Kaleb Wyse and Bailey Booth, attended the Delegate session where they voted for the new state officers and talked with other Ohio FFA chapters.

That evening, Ava Genter was recognized for two outstanding awards. The first was the recognition for being a top four state star farmer award recipient with her supervised agriculture experience, or SAE, where she breeds, raises, and sells show pigs.

She was then recognized for being third in the state for the Swine Entrepreneurship Proficiency with the same SAE.

Katie Moore, Genevive Galvin, and Bailey Booth were all recognized for their gold-rated officer books on the stage during the first session on Friday morning. Naomi Richer earned third place and Gavin Sifuentes earned fourth place in the Environmental Systems Division 5 of the Ohio FFA Agriscience Fair.

Ames Genter was also recognized for his achievement of being the top middle school individual in the poultry management CDE (Career Development Event).

Later that day, Kaleb Wyse and Jayden Bleikamp received their state degrees. Katie Moore and Samantha Minchella also showcased their talents in the Ohio FFA band and choir.