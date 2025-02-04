North Clinton Church Takes Third Bible Quiz Meet

(PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

TOP FOUR TEAMS … Only seven points per match separated these top four teams at Sunday’s Bible Quiz meet. Front row: Making one of the top four teams for the first time this year, The Vultures, North Clinton, averaged 129 points in their five wins with team members Eli Armstrong, 160 points; Gage Nafziger, 175; Andre Nofziger, 175; and Autumn Hasapes, 70. Second row: With 126 point average and five wins was Waymaker, Eastland Baptist, including Malaki Neilson, 175; Elijah Sheldon, 125; Colton Sheline, Mathias Neilson, 175; and Cael Neilson, 75. Third row: Also appearing for the first time in the top four with four out of five wins and 124 point average was Pettisville Missionary’s Perplexity including Elijah Bloomer, 135; Mollie Roth, 150; Brianna Norr, 75; and Cooper Roth, 175. Back row: Roaring Waves, North Clinton, averaged 122 and went 3-2 for the day with Tony Mingione, 125; Gabe Nofziger, 10; Trey Nafziger, 145; Lucas Maldonado, 110; and Levi Short, 145.

North Clinton’s 21 Bible Quizzers opened the February 2 Bible Quiz meet by leading the attendees in several spirit-lifting songs.

Lead Pastor, Dan Martin, gave a warm welcome. Levi Short, a Bible quizzer who also serves as coach for his North Clinton team, led the group in prayer followed by a cheer, “Let’s Quiz!”

The quizzing scripture for the meet covered Acts 1 and 2. Two of the 39 matches were fun matches designed for youth too young to officially quiz. All six supporting churches placed a team in the top seven scoring teams of the day.

Cheered on by home church supporters, North Clinton had their best day so far this season with Vultures (9-4-1) and Roaring Waves (11-3) scoring a total of 645 and 610 respectively in their five matches.

With five wins, Eastland Baptist’s Waymakers (11-2-1) scored 630 points and edged into first place for the season. Pettisville Missionary’s Perplexity (9-4-1) scored 620 points and are tied with The Vultures in fifth place.

Brothers, King’s Cross, (10-3-1), now in fourth place, managed to score 555 points with two of their starters missing due to illness.

Scoring 520 points, Central’s Tongues of Fire (6-6-2) have been a three man team until Carson Stuckey joined them Sunday and provided a team bonus in his first match ever by answering the 17th question.

The Hills, Precept, (11-3) also scored 520 and are now tied with Roaring Waves for second place with three meets left in the season.

Sixteen had the fun of quizzing out in all their matches Sunday. Keren Maldonado quizzed out six times. Quizzing out five times were Andre Nofziger, Bekley Stamm, Bo King, Cooper Roth, Drew Ringenberg, Gage Nafziger, Gideon Banfield, Hope Sheldon, Malaki Neilson, Mason Stuckey, Mathias Neilson, Max Grunden, Preston Nofziger, and Zander Stamm. Ben Mosier quizzed out four times.

At this midpoint of the season, the top individuals who have quizzed out in all their season matches so far are Andre Nofziger, Bekley Stamm, Bo King, Preston Nofziger, and Zander Stamm. NW Ohio Bible Quiz will now turn their focus to Acts 3 to 5 for the next quiz meet.