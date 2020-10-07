FCCC Celebrates Fall Sports Spirit Day

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

FALL SPORT ATHLETES … Four County Career Center recently celebrated Fall Sports Spirit Day. 135 student athletes, cheerleaders and band members from all 22 associate schools were recognized. Shown are the students from Fulton (above) and Williams County (below). The Career Center wishes all of its student athletes a successful fall sports season!