Kaleb McLaughlin Ride To Remember Makes Donation To Cleveland’s Transplant House

The COVID pandemic curtailed or outright eliminated most of the activities of the summer of 2020, the annual Kaleb McLaughlin Ride to Remember being just one of them. Despite the pandemic, the work of ‘Kaleb’s Cause’ continues to go ever forward.

On September 20, Kaleb’s parents, Kevin and Kim Oxender of Pioneer, made the trip to Cleveland to present a $2,000 check from the Kaleb McLaughlin Ride to Remember to the Transplant House of Cleveland.

“Meeting organ donor families is always treasured time,” said a representative from the Transplant House, “…and meeting Kim and Kevin Oxender was that and more. We are thankful for their visit to campus yesterday, during which we shared our work and more importantly, learned about the life of their son, Kaleb, who became an organ donor when his life ended suddenly at age 20.

The fact that Kim and Kevin willed themselves to heal, accept, and ensure that Kaleb’s wishes to be an organ donor were honored is something we hold in reverence. We are touched by ‘Kaleb’s Gift’ of monetary support of this mission, as well. How honored we are to have been linked to these new friends, and to be part of Kaleb’s legacy.