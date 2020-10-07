Pettisville Blackbirds Win Third Straight BBC Golf Championship

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

ANOTHER LEAGUE TITLE … The Pettisville Blackbirds fired a 316 led by BBC Golfer of the Year Tommy McWatters with a round of 73 last Friday at Ironwood Golf Course in Wauseon. VIEW 1,061 PHOTOS OF THIS CONTEST ONLINE FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM.