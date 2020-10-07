Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)
ANOTHER LEAGUE TITLE … The Pettisville Blackbirds fired a 316 led by BBC Golfer of the Year Tommy McWatters with a round of 73 last Friday at Ironwood Golf Course in Wauseon. VIEW 1,061 PHOTOS OF THIS CONTEST ONLINE FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM.
Be the first to comment on "Pettisville Blackbirds Win Third Straight BBC Golf Championship"