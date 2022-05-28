North Central Holds Staff Recognition Program

Posted By: Newspaper Staff May 28, 2022

HONORING YEARS OF SERVICE … The North Central Local School held their Staff Recognition Program on Friday, May 27, 2022. The following staff members were honored for their 20 or more years of service in education: From Left to Right: Nathan Shamp-20 years of service; Becky Renfer-25 years of service; Barb Waldron-25 years of service; Joe Fidler-20 years of service; William Hanak-34 total years of service, retiring with 5 years at North Central. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

 

