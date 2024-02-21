Close Menu
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
The Village Reporter
News

FCCC Hosts Edon Eighth Graders For ECHO Program

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
ECHO … Eighth grade students from Edon Middle School recently took part in the “Exploring Careers Hands On for 8th Graders” (ECHO for 8th Graders) program hosted at Four County Career Center. Career Explorers from the Career Center provided guidance to the students, helping them explore various career paths of interest as they prepare for their future. Pictured in the Powersports lab are Edon 8th graders (2nd LEFT TO RIGHT) Korbin Olds and Chloe Owens with Career Explorer (LEFT) Parker Kelley (Edon). ECHO for 8th Graders is open to all 8th graders in the four county area, offering valuable career exploration opportunities.

 

