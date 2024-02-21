Sharon Gigax (1942 – 2024)

(Spent Many Years As Fulton County 4-H Advisor)

Sharon Marie Gigax, 82, of Archbold, OH, died at Community Hospitals of Williams County on February 19, 2024 surrounded by family.

She was born to Kenneth and Roseline (Gillen) Lumbrezer on February 11, 1942 in Metamora, OH. Sharon’s educational years started in AI. She was a Zone Zoomer and ended with her graduation from Archbold High School.

Her and Ron were lifetime members of Saint Peter’s Catholic Church. On December 28, 1962, Sharon married the love of her life, Ronald Gigax. Together they celebrated 62 years of marriage, and he survives.

Also surviving are their children, daughter, Dawn (Troy) Merillat of Montpelier, and two sons, Greg (Amy Niece) and Ryan (Lindsey) Gigax both of Archbold. Five grandchildren: Josh (Cristen) Merillat, Tyler Merillat, Jon (Zoe) Gigax, Jacob Gigax, Madison, Kaleb, and Kassie Gigax. Four great-grandchildren: Ariannah and Ellie Merillat, Judge and Riggins Gigax. Also surviving are siblings: Mary (Tom) Dominique of Bryan, OH, Mike (Dianne) Lumbrezer of Merritt Island, FL and Pat (Mike) Roth of Anderson, IN. Also, many nieces and nephews. Boots is their prize possession dog.

Sharon was a little sugar and spice! She loved her family deeply and was very passionate in supporting them in all their activities and interests.

Sharon and Ron dedicated many years of service as 4-H advisors in the Fulton County Horse Program. As the grandchildren grew, she was always willing to go to a school pick up or attend one of the many events they were involved in.

They attended basketball, soccer, baseball, football, and softball games. They never missed a pig or horse show! The family would like to apologize to any judge or referee who did not place or blew a whistle on her family member. She was always quick to point out that they had made a mistake!

Sharon didn’t know a stranger. She could strike up a conversation with anyone and were soon best friends. She and Ron enjoyed many years of traveling to Flea Markets and auctions to resell their finds.

Services will be held on Monday, February 26, at 10:30 AM at St. Peter Catholic Church in Archbold. Interment will follow in the Johnson Cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday from 3-6 PM at the church with a Rosary Service at 6 PM.

The family suggests that memorials be given to St. Peter Catholic Church or the donor’s favorite charity. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

