FCCC Instructor Gains Real-World Experience At Sauder Manufacturing

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

WORKPLACE EXPERIENCE … Pictured Front Row, from left: Andy Diffenderfer, Credit Analyst, Accounting Department; Tina Short, Business & Financial Services Instructor at FCCC; Sommer Mello, Human Resources Generalist. Back Row, from left: Liesel Riggs, Marketing – Worship and Courtroom Furniture; Teresa Eaton, Accounts Payable, Accounting Department; Emily Lantz, Graphic Design, Marketing Department; Roger Goebel, Worship CAD Supervisor; and Tatum Sheets, Human Resources Intern.

PRESS RELEASE – Four County Career Center Business & Financial Services instructor Tina Short is spending part of her summer break immersed in the dynamic environment of Sauder Manufacturing, gaining hands-on, behind-the-scenes experience in several core areas of business operations.

During her 9-day summer work experience, Short is rotating through departments such as marketing, human resources, customer service, and accounting, gaining valuable industry insights that she’ll bring back to her classroom this fall.

The opportunity allows her to strengthen the connection between classroom instruction and current workplace practices, ensuring her students are equipped with up-to-date knowledge and relevant skills.

“This experience helps me better understand the day-to-day functions of a successful company,” said Short.

“It gives me real examples and lessons I can share with my students to prepare them for careers in the business world.”

The staff at Sauder have welcomed her into their departments, offering valuable mentorship and real-time learning in a collaborative setting.

Experiences like these strengthen the partnership between local businesses and education, ensuring students at Four County benefit from instruction rooted in today’s workforce needs.