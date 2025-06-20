OVI Checkpoint Slated For Tonight On East Second Street In Defiance

PRESS RELEASE – The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office and the Defiance Police Department, announced today, that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM tonight on East Second Street in Defiance, Ohio, in Defiance County.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. The checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat impaired driver-related fatal crashes.

If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink. Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds you to call 911 or #677 if you suspect an impaired driver.