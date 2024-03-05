FCCC Job Training Program Awarded Three-Year Accreditation

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERRECOGNITION … Four County Career Center’s Job Training Program has been awarded a three-year accreditation in Community Employment Services: Employment Supports and Job Development by CARF. This prestigious accreditation underscores Four County’s fulfillment of stringent quality standards that enhance the lives of people served. The accreditation process entails a comprehensive evaluation of the center’s services, programs, and operational procedures to ensure alignment with CARF’s exacting criteria. Shown above is the Job Training staff with the CARF Certification document (LEFT TO RIGHT) Tobi Ziegler (Job Coach), Kristan Norden (Job Training Coordinator), and Elizabeth Hopkins (Job Coach).