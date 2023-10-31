FCCC Preschool Students Go Trick-Or-Treating

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERTRICK-OR-TREAT … Children from the Four County Career Center Preschool went trick-or-treating throughout the school gathering candy and goodies for Halloween. They received a helping hand from the Early Childhood Education students, who also joined in the fun by wearing their own Halloween costumes. Shown above, the trick-or-treaters include (FRONT – LEFT TO RIGHT) Jillian Beair (Helena); Oliver Berteau (Bryan); Lawson Scarberry (Liberty Center); Carolyn Blue (Holgate); Mark Helberg (Napoleon); Kohen Kossow (Ridgeville Corners); Cullen Sanders (Edgerton); Sophia Beltz (Montpelier); James Funchion (Defiance); Brynn Bower (Wauseon); Boone Schroeder (Defiance); and Aurelia Glore (Bryan). The Early Childhood Education students include (BACK – LEFT TO RIGHT) Jadea-lyn Blair (Hicksville); Bethaney Williams (Bryan); Brittany Pollard (Fairview); Chasity Shadbolt (Bryan); Kamrin Cline (Fairview); Taryn Gillespie (Hilltop); Tennley Stollings (Holgate); Larissa Ankney (Ayersville); Kirian Mercer (North Central); and Allie Nelson (Hicksville).The Preschool is open Mondays through Fridays from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., except on days the Career Center is closed. The program is operated in association with the Early Childhood Education program for juniors and seniors as a part of their lab experience. Supervising the students is Instructor, Susan Myers, along with Preschool Aide, Katelyn Metz, and Educational Aide, Jennifer Hutchison.