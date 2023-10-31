Bryan Area Foundation Awards 78 Grants In Observation Of Foundation Week

FOUNDATION WEEK … The Bryan Area Foundation observed Foundation Week, Sunday, October 15-Saturday, October 21, and as part of that week, awarded 78 grants from designated and organizational funds, totaling more than $274,541 to various non-profits. Each recipient will use the money to help them achieve their mission and goals and improve the quality of life within our community. To learn more about designated and organizational grants and how to establish one, please contact the Bryan Area Foundation. Pictured left to right in the front row are Bryan Area Foundation President/CEO Amy Miller and a few grant recipients: First Presbyterian Church representative Yvette Zedaker; Academic Booster Club Secretary Jenny Kellogg; Williams County 4-H Endowment representative Donna Missler; and Williams County Department of Aging Executive Director Donna Sprow. Second row Black Swamp Area Council Boy Scouts of America representative Douglas Saul; Academic Booster Club President Julie Taylor; City of Bryan Parks and Recreation Director Ben Dominique; Vice President Williams County Humane Society Jim Kozumplik; Trinity Lutheran Church Pastor May Beth Smith-Gunn; Four County Career Center Endowment representative Krissy Cheslock; Williams County Public Library Interim Director Dylan Wagner; and Bryan Alliance Church representative Phil Klingler. Back row Edon Northwest Local Schools Superintendent Anthony Stevens; Four County Career Center Endowment representative Tony McCord; Williams County Family YMCA CEO Daniel Tinch; and United Way of Williams County Executive Director Andy Brigle. Congratulations, and thank you all for making our communities better!