FCCC Selects 2020-2021 Student Council Members

COUNCIL MEMBERS … Four County Career Center has selected the 2020-2021 Student Council members. Student Council sponsors the Spring dance and various other projects throughout the school year. Students include (FRONT – LEFT TO RIGHT) Laila Perez (Archbold) Carpentry; Emily Hines (Archbold) Exercise Science & Sports Medicine; Cassandra Banks (Liberty Center) Health Careers; Jasmine Corbitt (Napoleon) Veterinarian Assistant; Sierra Schultheis (Napoleon) Early Childhood Education.

(BACK – LEFT TO RIGHT) Cassandra White (Fairview) Cosmetology; Zacary Sparks (Edon) Computer Networking & Cybersecurity; Makenzie DeSantos (Delta) Health Careers; Natalee Rose (Archbold) Veterinarian Assistant; and Bryanna Langenderfer (Bryan) Cosmetology. Absent from the photo are Morgan Bassett (Hicksville) Cosmetology; Kyla Day-Hemenway (Bryan) Health Careers; Nya Lovejoy (Edgerton) Law Enforcement & Security Tactics; and Jocelyn Eash (Napoleon) Health Careers. Student Council Advisors are Kyle Bostater and David DeLano.