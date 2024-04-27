Close Menu
Saturday, April 27, 2024
The Village Reporter
News

FCCC Students Inducted Into National Technical Honor Society

No Comments3 Mins Read
PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
FULTON COUNTY INDUCTEES … NTHS members from Fulton County include seniors (FRONT – LEFT TO RIGHT) Blake Grime (Archbold) Computer Programming & Game Design; Kyle Hageman (Archbold) Computer Programming & Game Design; Gabriella Rodriguez (Archbold) Cosmetology; Kierra Gore (Archbold) Law Enforcement & Security Tactics; Chevelle Johnson (Wauseon) Fire & Rescue; Sophie Croninger (Wauseon) Health Careers; Alayna Perez (Archbold) Law Enforcement & Security Tactics; Karsyn Gillen (Delta) Veterinary Assisting; Samuel Haley (Pettisville) Auto Collision Repair; Grace Ledyard (Pettisville) Cosmetology; Jenae Kinsman (Archbold) Law Enforcement & Security Tactics; (BACK – LEFT TO RIGHT) juniors Kohen Nofziger (Wauseon) Diesel Mechanics; Carter Grime (Archbold) Carpentry; Konrad Hawkins (Delta) Computer Networking & Cybersecurity; Konnor Hawkins (Delta) Computer Networking & Cybersecurity; Callan Horoszewski (Evergreen) Culinary Arts Management; Kennedy Lloyd (Archbold) Cosmetology; Lily Reynolds (Delta) Cosmetology; Kelsey Aeschliman (Archbold) Cosmetology. Absent from the photo are Kole Boettger (Archbold) Agricultural Diesel Mechanics; and Karlee Detmer (Archbold) Exercise Science & Sports Medicine.

Forty-one Four County Career Center students were inducted into career education’s most prestigious organization, the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS), during a banquet recently held at the Career Center.  There are a total of eighty-six students in the honor society for the 2023-2024 school year.

To be considered for membership, students must have a 3.6 GPA or higher during enrollment at Four County Career Center, 95% attendance, and excellent disciplinary record.

The National Technical Honor Society is America’s foremost scholastic honor for excellence in work force education recognizing the scholastic excellence of career center students. The society has over 1,500 chapters worldwide.

The ceremony was videotaped and can be viewed on the Career Center’s website at www.fourcounty.net. Olivia Joyner, a Hicksville student in the Veterinary Assisting program, welcomed everyone in attendance to the recognition banquet.

The meal for the evening was prepared by the Culinary Arts Management/Chef Training students under the direction of Chef Peter Herald.  Advisors for the Four County NTHS are English instructors, Matthew Zwyer and Taryn Thomas.  Career & Technical Academic Supervisor, Dean Detmer, assisted in the ceremony.

WILLIAMS COUNTY INDUCTEES … NTHS members from Williams County include (FRONT – LEFT TO RIGHT) Ashlynn Woodbury (Bryan) Fire & Rescue; Lily Miller (Bryan)Visual Art & Design; Clayton Dulle (Edon) Agriculture/Diesel Mechanics; Janelle DeGraffenreid (Stryker) Health Careers; Gwen Oxender (North Central) Medical Office Technologies; Emily Sines (Bryan) Law Enforcement & Security Tactics; Emily Shutts (Bryan) Law Enforcement & Security Tactics; (BACK – LEFT TO RIGHT) juniors Alexis Dulle (Edon) Health Careers; Aubrey Strobel (Montpelier) Automotive Technologies; Matayah Lash (Edon) Visual Art & Design; Kathryn Walkup (Bryan) Carpentry; Marley Moyer (Edon) Health Careers; Dylan Buck (Edon) Computer Networking & Cybersecurity; Haylie Federspiel (Bryan) Health Careers; Ashley Grymonprez (Bryan) Fire & Rescue; Alizabeth Pilmore (North Central) Fire & Rescue; Adyn Herman (Edgerton) Welding Fabrication; Laynee Wright (Edgerton) Law Enforcement & Security Tactics. Absent from the photo are Danae Booth (Bryan) Interior Design; Gunnur Davis (Bryan) Automotive Technologies; Landon Fackler (Montpelier) Welding Fabrication; Aidden Johnson (Hilltop) Law Enforcement & Security Tactics; Kaden Kennerk (Edgerton) Welding Fabrication; and Halle Six (Bryan) Health Careers.

 

Share.

Related Posts

Add A Comment
Leave A Reply