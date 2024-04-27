FCCC Students Inducted Into National Technical Honor Society

Forty-one Four County Career Center students were inducted into career education’s most prestigious organization, the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS), during a banquet recently held at the Career Center. There are a total of eighty-six students in the honor society for the 2023-2024 school year.

To be considered for membership, students must have a 3.6 GPA or higher during enrollment at Four County Career Center, 95% attendance, and excellent disciplinary record.

The National Technical Honor Society is America’s foremost scholastic honor for excellence in work force education recognizing the scholastic excellence of career center students. The society has over 1,500 chapters worldwide.

The ceremony was videotaped and can be viewed on the Career Center’s website at www.fourcounty.net. Olivia Joyner, a Hicksville student in the Veterinary Assisting program, welcomed everyone in attendance to the recognition banquet.

The meal for the evening was prepared by the Culinary Arts Management/Chef Training students under the direction of Chef Peter Herald. Advisors for the Four County NTHS are English instructors, Matthew Zwyer and Taryn Thomas. Career & Technical Academic Supervisor, Dean Detmer, assisted in the ceremony.