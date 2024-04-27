Kaleb McLaughlin’s A Ride To Remember Awarded Second Quarter PIP Grant

PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK / THE VILLAGE REPORTERSECOND QUARTER GRANT AWARD… The PIP’s second quarter grant went to Kaleb McLaughlin’s Ride to Remember. The $6,475 grant will go towards supporting those affected by organ transplants.

By: Anna Wozniak

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

anna@thevillagereporter.com

The Power in the Purse (PIP), a women’s giving circle, began their meeting on April 25th around 7:30 p.m. after enjoying a social hour.

Cheryl Andres shared that PIP is up to 96 members, with two added that night,...