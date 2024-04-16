FCCC Students Receive Medals At Skills USA State Leadership Conference

A group of Four County Career Center students recently received medals by placing in the top three at the Skills USA State Leadership Conference in Columbus.

Caleb McCashen (Bryan) and Jiovanni Vargas-Velez (Bryan) received a Bronze Medal in the Additive Manufacturing competition; Sam Haley (Pettisville) received a Silver Medal in the Collision Damage Estimation competition; and Alea Johnson (Bryan) received a Bronze Medal in the Graphic Communications competition.

The Skills Ohio Championships consists of over 100 career, technical and leadership contests. Participants are challenged to complete a project in their area of career and technical training within a specified time period while being scored by a panel of judges.

Skills USA is a national organization for career and technical students training for careers in trade, industrial, technical and health related occupations.

Skills USA Advisors for the students who received medals are Michelle Rohrs, Computer Design/3D Modeling instructor; Eric Eisel, Auto Collision Repair instructor; and Erin Custer, Visual Art & Design instructor.