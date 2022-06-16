FCHC Accepting Registrations For Summer Healthcare Camps

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

CAMP ATTENDEES … The last healthcare camp took place on April 24th, 2022. Attending were: (from left) Alli Corbin & Lucie Nichols from Evergreen High School, Lukas Rotroff from Wauseon High School, and Ashlyn Miller who attends Notre Dame Academy.

(PRESS RELEASE) – FCHC started Healthcare Care Camp in June 2015, as a way to share our facility with high school students, especially those curious about a healthcare career!

Since then, we have hosted 32 groups of kids to date; 175 students, representing 15 schools or colleges. At the camp, students learn about vocational planning for a healthcare career; including concepts such as basic clinical and culture skills, confidentiality, infection control, empathy and the “patient experience”, insurance 101, practice wheelchair use and get a thorough tour of the hospital.

The camp is also the gateway to ongoing job shadowing and volunteerism opportunities at FCHC.

The next 2 scheduled Health Care Camps will be Tuesday June 28, and Thursday July 28, 2022, 1-4:30pm. There is no cost to attend, but the camp is limited to the first 10 students who register.

Interested students should contact Mary Gautz, Volunteer Coordinator at mgautz@fulhealth.org or 419-330-2695 for more information about registering.