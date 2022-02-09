February BDF “Spotlight Award” Goes To Parlor 1861

Facebook

FEBRUARY WINNERS … Pictured are L to R Ann Spangler, Bryan Development (PHOTO PROVIDED)

To recognize local investment in buildings, landscaping, and other improvements, the Bryan Development Foundation has created a monthly “Spotlight Award.”

February’s recipient is Parlor 1861 located at 137 South Main Street, and owned by Brian and Kathy Davis. Judging from historical records, the building was built in 1861, hence the name.

The Davis’s have owned the building since 2015. When Covid forced their tenant to close its business, Brian and Kathy sat down with their family and discussed possible options to use the space in a way that would benefit the community.

“Over the years of raising a family, and our kids creating their own families, we have found that finding a place to hold milestone events was difficult. We concluded that an event space would benefit the community and be the best use of space.”

Starting in 2020, Brian and their two sons-in-law remodeled by removing free standing walls, adding fixtures and lights to accommodate catering needs, replacing floor covering, and scraping plaster off the brick walls.

Now this beautiful space accommodates up to 80 guest for business meetings, bridal and baby showers, family get-togethers, holiday parties, and more.

Brian and Kathy are thankful for the valuable help they receive from their grown children.

Daughter, Ashley Pardee, creates special events at Parlor 1861 and manages the marketing side of the Facebook page. Daughter, Kaleigh Nofziger, handles questions, event pricing and reservations/ contacts.

The Bryan Development Foundation’s mission is to enrich the community by encouraging economic activity, preservation and community pride.

The BDF presents the Spotlight Award to a resident, business, industry, or institution that has invested in new construction, preservation, restoration or beautification efforts, in Bryan.

Spotlight Award recipients are recognized by the BDF with a plaque and through social media and local news outlets. Plaques are provided by Image Pro Group.

The community is encouraged to submit Spotlight Award Nominations at developbryan@gmail.com.

Additional information on the Bryan Development Foundation is available on the BDF Facebook page and website.