Fifth Annual Christmas In Wauseon Ice Sculpting Event Puts A Freeze On Ordinary Holiday Décor

CARVING … Ice Creations of Napoleon works on an ice sculpture in front of Root Beauty and Wellness in Wauseon during the Christmas In Wauseon Ice Sculpting Event.

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

The Wauseon Chamber of Commerce once again brought a touch of winter creativity to downtown Wauseon with its annual ice sculpture event, featuring carved displays placed in front of participating chamber member businesses.

According to Chamber Director Alex Cook, participation numbers this year remained consistent with recent years, with approximately 12 businesses taking part this year.

While the overall format mirrored past events, Cook noted that a few sculptures differed in size and design, including a larger featured piece displayed in front of the Wauseon Eyecare.

As part of the event, the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who made appearances throughout the area, visiting participating businesses and posing for photos with community members alongside the ice sculptures.

The characters moved between locations, giving residents and visitors additional opportunities to stop, take pictures, and explore local storefronts.

Cook explained that this year’s event followed plans that had already been set earlier in the year, but discussions are underway about making changes moving forward.

While no details have been finalized, he indicated that some exciting changes may be in store, with the chamber planning to consult its membership before introducing a new approach in the future.

When asked about the purpose behind the event, Cook said the ice sculpture display was created to bring local businesses together during the winter months while adding something visually appealing throughout town during the holidays.

He added that even though the event is relatively small, it helps draw people into the area, encourages foot traffic, and gives residents another reason to stop in and support local businesses.

Cook added that community-driven activities help give people something to look forward to each year and keep attention focused on what local businesses are offering.

While the success of such events can be difficult to measure, he said they play a role in maintaining a sense of connection and continuity within the community.

The ice sculptures remained on display for as long as weather conditions allowed, offering residents and visitors the chance to enjoy the seasonal artwork while supporting Wauseon businesses.