Liberty Center Woman Indicted On Rape, Child Endangering Charges

A Liberty Center woman has been indicted by a Henry County grand jury on charges of rape and endangering children.

Mara Silva, 32, faces one count of rape, a first-degree felony, and one count of endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor.

According to authorities, Silva allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with a child who was 6 years old during the period of Oct. 16-29.

Silva was arrested by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

She appeared by video for an initial hearing and told the court she plans to retain an attorney.

Bond was set at $100,000, with no 10% option. If bond is posted, Silva was ordered to comply with an existing protection order and to check in weekly by phone with Henry County Adult Probation.

An arraignment is expected to be scheduled.