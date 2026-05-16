Cheryle “Sherry” Newman (1945 – 2026)

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(Bryan City Schools Librarian For 32 Years)

Cheryle J. “Sherry” Newman, age 80, of Bryan, OH passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at Hillside Country Living where she had been a resident.

Sherry was a librarian and teacher’s aide for the Bryan City Schools for 32 years. Many remember the fun activities that were a part of her library. Sherry also had a passion for gardening and music.

As a resident at Hillside Country Living she oversaw the garden room and outdoor patio plants and flowers. Sherry was very active there and enjoyed time with her friends continuing her love of books by sharing her favorites.

She was a longtime member of the Lick Creek Church of the Brethren and later attended First Presbyterian Church, singing in their choir. Sherry was born May 17, 1945, in Melbern, OH, the daughter of Warren and Norma (Kerr) Weber.

She was a member of the Edgerton High School class of 1963. She married John Newman on Feb. 21, 1963, in Edgerton, OH, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 31, 1969.

Sherry is survived by her daughters, Shelley (Shawn) Lemp, of Buffalo, MN and Melanie (Eric) Gavin, of Golden, CO; grandchildren, Ande Eich, Max (Claire) Lemp and Henry (Claire) Lemp; great grandchildren, Gideon Lemp, Ruben Lemp and Eleanor Lemp; and sister, Deb (Stan) Hughart, of Edgerton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and sister, Bonnie Slough.

Visitation for Sherry will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2026, from 10-11 a.m. at Lick Creek Church of the Brethren, 1500 Center Street, Bryan, OH. A celebration of Sherry’s life will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Bill Holsopple and Bill Priest officiating. She will be laid to rest at Yackee Cemetery.

Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, has been entrusted with her arrangements.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.