Fire At Sauder Woodworking In Archbold Contained Quickly By Local Fire Departments

(PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Jacob Kessler

The Sauder Woodworking factory in Archbold experienced a fire in one of their external dust collection units on Thursday, July 14th.

The call was received by dispatch around 5:00 p.m. and local fire departments from Archbold, Fayette, Ridgeville, and Morenci responded.

According to Sauder’s EBP of Operations Garrett Tinsman, the fire prevention system worked to contain the fire to the dust bins, which protected the people inside along with the building and equipment.

“We are very thankful that there were no injuries and are also grateful for the fast response from our local volunteer fire departments,” said Mr. Tinsman.

He also went on to state that the plan is to be back up and running for third shift. As of 9:00 p.m. crews were still on scene working on the bins.

The company expects to have a statement ready for release tomorrow.

Jacob can be reached at jacob@thevillagereporter.com