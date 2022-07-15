Richard “Dick” Kleck (1936-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Richard “Dick” E. Kleck, age 85, of Delta, peacefully passed away with his loving family by his side Wednesday afternoon, July 13, 2022 under hospice care at Embassy of Swanton.

He was born at his parents’ home in Ridgeville Corners on October 23, 1936 to Wilbur Kleck and Fern (Leitner) Kleck.

After graduating from Delta High School in 1954, he entered the military and served with the U.S Army from 1955 – 1963. On August 5, 1956 he married Carol J. Casler in Wauseon and together shared 65 loving years together.

Dick was blessed with many talents, including farming and the trade of electrician. He was a visionary and entrepreneur when he and his family created and developed the Country Corral Travel Center located at the turnpike exit on the north side of Delta; along with Kleck Enterprises.

Dick also served on the Delta School Board for 16 years and the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation.

When he was not working or volunteering, Dick enjoyed traveling and watching and supporting his children, grandchildren and greatgrandchildren in their various activities.

His legacy and memories will live on through his surviving family members; wife, Carol Kleck; children, Cheryl (Jerome) Kovar, Jeff (Lisa) Kleck, Renee (Andrew) Starrett and Lisa (Ed) Walter; sister, Jeannine Lovegren; brother, Lynn (Sue) Kleck; 12 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren with two more expected soon.

In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his brother, Daryl Kleck; brother-in-law, Tom Lovgren and sister-in-law, Carol M. Kleck.

Friends will be received from 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy 109, Delta. A memorial service honoring Dick’s life will begin at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 12, 2022 at the Delta United Methodist Church, 101 Northwood Dr., Delta, Ohio 43515. Pastor Kent Winkler will be officiating. Interment will be private for the family at Winameg Cemetery in Delta with military rites performed by the Fulton County Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staton Island, NY 10306, Ohio Living Hospice, 1730 South Reynolds Rd., Toledo, Ohio 43614 or the Delta United Methodist Church, 101 Northwood Dr., Delta, Ohio 43515 in his memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.