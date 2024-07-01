Fire Marshal Releases Preliminary Findings Of Fatal Fayette House Fire Investigation

(PRESS RELEASE) Fayette, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Commerce Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigations Bureau continues to investigate a fatal fire that occurred on Saturday morning, June 29, at 507 N. Fayette St. in Fayette, Ohio.

Two adults, a male and female aged 18 and 19, died in the fire. A 16-year-old male was injured and has since been released from the hospital. The Lucas County Coroner’s Office is investigating the two fatalities.

Crews with the Gorham-Fayette Fire Department were called to the scene shortly after 9 a.m., at which time they discovered the home on fire.

After a preliminary investigation, it is believed the fire started on the first floor of the structure. After extinguishing the fire, it was determined there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

A cause has not yet been determined; however, investigators do not suspect foul play. State Fire Marshal investigators continue to work in collaboration with local authorities.