Mary Ann Hovis (1933 – 2024)

(1951 Graduate Of Bryan High School)

Our loving mother Mary Ann Hovis passed away on June 9, 2024, in North Kansas City after a short illness. Mary was born Sept. 26, 1933, in Edgerton, Ohio, as Mary Ann Johnston to Hope Farnham and Carl Johnston.

She spent her childhood in Pulaski, Ohio, and helped support the Pulaski General Store owned by her parents and graduated from Bryan High School in 1951.

She married Norman J. Sine on Dec 5, 1953, in Bryan, Ohio, and eventually relocated to Raytown, Missouri.

Norman Sine passed away in 1968 and Mary eventually married Don Hovis of Kansas City on April 11, 1992. In 1997 they embarked on a great cross-country journey to visit all 50 states.

After completing that goal, they took up residence in Bryan, Ohio, in 2008, where Mary spent her time working in the outdoors and volunteering at the Wesley United Methodist Church. In 2016, she relocated back to Kansas City to be closer to her daughters.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Hovis. She is survived by her son, Thomas Sine of Littleton, Colorado; her two daughters, Tracy Sine of Kansas City, Missouri, and Christy Otten of Lake Ozark, Missouri; and two grandchildren, Jennifer Sine and Brandon Sine of Denver, Colorado.

Memorial Services to celebrate Mary’s life will be held later in Bryan, Ohio, and burial will follow at Farmer Cemetery, Farmer, Ohio.