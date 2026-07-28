Fire – Police – EMT Tribute: Honoring Those Who Serve Locally

The Village Reporter is proud to present its Fire – Police – EMT Tribute, honoring the firefighters, police officers, and emergency medical crews who serve Williams and Fulton counties. Day and night, these first responders answer the call — running toward fire, danger, and emergency so their neighbors can rest easier.

This special section recognizes the dedication, training, and sacrifice of the men and women behind our local fire departments, police departments, and EMS crews. Page through the complete tribute below.

Read the Full Fire – Police – EMT Tribute →