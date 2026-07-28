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Fayette’s 50th Annual Bull Thistle Art Festival Set For Saturday, August 1

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The Fayette Area Support Team invites the community to the 50th annual Bull Thistle Art Festival on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at Normal Grove Park in Fayette. The day runs from a breakfast at 8 a.m. through an evening drone show at 10 p.m., with an 11 a.m. parade, live music, food, bounce houses, a Chinese auction, softball and sand volleyball tournaments, a kids tractor pull, a quarter-beef raffle, and Bull Thistle judging.

This year’s festival also introduces the 2026 Bull Thistle Court — King and Queen Steve and Tina Snider, Princess Kassi Link, and Prince Gavin Knierim — and honors Myrl “Ox” Meller as Fayette’s 2026 Citizen of the Year. The full schedule of events and this year’s court are pictured below.

Bull Thistle Art Festival 2026 schedule of events, Saturday August 1, Normal Grove Park, Fayette, Ohio
2026 Bull Thistle Court and Fayette Citizen of the Year Myrl Ox Meller

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