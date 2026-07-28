Brian Keith Layne (1962 – 2026)

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(Enjoyed Spending Time With Grandchildren)

Brian Keith Layne, age 64, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2026, at Defiance Regional Medical Center, Defiance, Ohio.

Keith was born June 23, 1962, in Grundy, Virginia, to the late Franklin Delano and Beulah Elizabeth (Jackson) Layne.

He was a proud graduate of Fairview High School and went on to work for Parker-Hannifin for over 25 years. He enjoyed motorcycle riding, canoeing, kayaking, gardening and above all, spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a member of the AMVETS.

On May 19, 2007, he married his loving wife, Kelly Lynn Hurley, and she survives. Together, Kelly and Keith raised a big, beautiful family including Nicholas (Nicole) Layne, Andrew (Shelby) Rakes, Brandie Hahn, Kendyl (Ryan King) Hall, Ian (Amanda) Rakes, and Kiera (Jacob) Smith. He later became Paw Paw to 8 grandchildren, Kayla, Issac, Noah, Zarik, Trevyn, Shayleigh, Aerilee, and Asher.

Besides his wife, children and grandchildren, he is survived by two loving brothers, JR (Rita) Layne and Tim Layne, and nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Keith will place Friday, July 31, 2026, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio. A celebration of life will be held at 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home immediately following the visitation. A tribute motorcycle ride will be held Friday at 3 p.m. starting at Big Twin Motorcycle Repair in Bryan, Ohio, and ending at the funeral home at the start of the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made towards Keith’s memorial plaque to be located in his birthplace of Grundy, Virginia. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.krillfuneralservice.com.

Keith’s obituary announcement was lovingly prepared by his family. Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio, is honored to serve Keith’s family.