First Ever Christkindl Market Coming To Bryan

NEW PROJECT … From Left to right, Amy Miller, President/CEO of Bryan Area Foundation, Russ Davies, President of Bryan Development Foundation and Christkindl Market organizer, and Ann Spangler, board member of the Bryan Development Foundation and Christkindl Market Organizer. They are shown with the market stalls to be used for the event.

The Bryan Development Foundation, an organization dedicated to promoting economic activity, preservation and growth in Bryan, Ohio, would like to announce its biggest undertaking to date – the first ever Christkindl Market of Bryan.

This event, to be held between Thanksgiving and Christmas, will be an European style, outdoor Christmas market centered in Bryan’s picturesque downtown square.

“Realizing the beauty and atmosphere of the Bryan courthouse square and utilizing it to hold this type market is an easy choice” according to Russ Davies, president of the BDF and Chair of the market.

“Visitors of all ages can expect a truly one-of-a-kind Christmas experience enjoying our local food scene, retail merchants, and vibrant community.”

Currently under construction, are twelve wooden frame market stalls that measure 8’ x 8’. Ten of the stalls have been rented, and the vendor selection committee is activity seeking additional businesses to fill the other two.

Vendors can be crafters or businesses that offer handmade items, or items made in the United States, Canada or Europe, that are well made, are unique and make good gifts for the Christmas season.

Many forms of entertainment are being planned including carolers, choirs, bands, story tellers, children’s games and crafts, and more. Jeffrey Tonjes from Bryan Parks and Recreation has agreed to coordinate the entertainment schedule.

BDF will be working hand in hand with the Bryan Chamber of Commerce. The chamber traditionally hosts horse and wagon rides, the traditional Santa Parade, and Santa Claus himself!

Santa has a long tradition of beginning his evening by singing carols with eagerly waiting families while he makes his way to his house on the square. While at his house, Santa will be visiting with children who can share all their Christmas wishes.

All this, along with Bryan’s beautiful Christmas lights will create an experience that will make one feels as if they are in a Norman Rockwell painting.

Bryan restaurants will be offering a great selection of German and Christmas market inspired foods like bratwurst, pretzels, mulled wine, hot cocoa, and more.

The first big fundraising hurdle has been achieved, with the Bryan Area Foundation Community Impact Fund Committee donating $48,000, most of which will go towards the construction of market stalls.

BAF President and CEO, Amy Miller echos the excitement and support for the Christkindl Market of Bryan, that is shared with the committee. “The Bryan Area Foundation Community Impact Fund was established with the express interest to support the development and enhancement of the community experience in Bryan, Ohio.

The Christkindl Market fulfills this mission perfectly by providing opportunities for existing and new businesses, and offering an unique Holiday shopping experience for residents and visitors alike.”