Donald “Butch” Headley, Sr. (1939-2021)

Donald Lee “Butch” Headley, Sr., age 82, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away at 9:44 P.M. on October 7, 2021, at his residence after a brief illness. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1961-1964.

Donald was employed as a maintenance worker for the Montpelier Street Department. He loved working for the street department and enjoyed playing cards at Rowe’s Recreation.

Donald Lee “Butch” Headley was born on May 29, 1939, in Williams County, Ohio, the son of Dale and Opal (Smith) Headley. He married Brenda Colbert on September 23, 1989, in Montpelier and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three children, Cindy (Fred) Hudson, Donald Headley, Jr., and Dawn Headley, all of Toledo, Ohio; five stepchildren, Linda Kuhn, of Montpelier, Audrey (Tim) Martin, of Elida, Ohio, Martin Kuhn, Jr., of Adrian, Michigan, Opal (Robert) Deck, of Montpelier, and Melinda Kuhn, of Bryan;17 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three siblings, Duane Kirchgassner and Kaylyn Advany, both of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Phyllis Headley; a half sister, Joanna Oldman, of Great Britain; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edith and Wilson Smith; his parents; a brother, Bobby Kirchgassner; a sister, Carol Humbarger; and a son, Thomas Dale Headley.

In keeping with Donald’s wishes, there will be no services. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorials are requested to any local veteran’s services office.