First Photography Exhibit To Open At Black Swamp Art Center

PHOTO PROVIDED | THE VILLAGE REPORTER

Best of Show … River’s Whisper by Rita Bilen, Archbold, Ohio.

PRESS RELEASE – The Photography Exhibit will open on January 16 at 10 a.m. at the Black Swamp Arts Center in Archbold, Ohio. This exhibit features work by photographers from Ohio and Indiana.

An opening and meet the photographers party will be held that evening from 5 – 7 p.m. Appetizers, wine and beer will be available.

Up to $1,000 will be awarded to artists during the reception. This juried exhibit was open to artists over 18 years of age and features the following categories: Light & Shadow, Human Stories, Landscape & Environment and Abstract & Experimental.

Most of the work will be available for sale. The exhibit was juried by Jennifer Creighton Beachy, artist and professional photographer, Toledo. This exhibit runs through February 27, 2026.

Location: 210 N. Defiance Street, Archbold OH, United States

Art Center Hours: Wednesday – Friday: 10 a.m. 5:30 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.