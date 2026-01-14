Conservative Statesman Jim Hoops Files For State Senate

PRESS RELEASE – State Representative Jim Hoops officially filed petitions to seek election in Ohio’s First District State Senate seat, which consists of the northwest Ohio counties of Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, Williams, and northern portion of Logan.

Ohio’s First District Senate seat is currently held by State Senator and President of the Ohio Senate, Robert McColley, who is term-limited and serving his final term.

Representative Hoops delivered his petitions to the Hancock County Board of Elections where state law requires him to file, which is the most populous county in the district.

Jim Hoops files for the State Senate seat with a robust cash-on-hand, as well as an impressive and growing list of over 50 endorsements from local community leaders, for his campaign.

Hoops has a proven track record of scoring and winning for the people of Northwest Ohio. He has stood with conservative voters on key issues such as life, the second amendment and lower taxes.

“In the State Legislature, I have been able to accomplish key conservative wins and I look forward to continuing that trend in the State Senate”, stated Representative Hoops. “I am humbled by the outpouring of support I have received for my candidacy.”

Jim Hoops is a conservative statesman that has championed the Ohio Self Defense Act to give law-abiding citizens more rights when they need to defend themselves.

He co-sponsored the bill to keep men out of women’s sports, and he was an original backer of the Heartbeat Bill that protected unborn babies as early as eight weeks after conception.

Recently, he sponsored the law that reduced property tax increases for Ohio property owners and ensured our superior quality schools would remain funded.

Representative Hoops is currently serving his fourth and final full term in the Ohio House, after being appointed during the 132nd General Assembly in 2018 and subsequently winning re-elections in 2018, 2020, 2022, and 2024.

He represents the 81st House District, which consists of all of Fulton, Henry and Williams counties and the northern portion of Defiance County.

Prior to his current term of service, Jim worked on energy issues and workforce development in the private sector. He was previously elected and served in the Ohio House of Representatives from 1999-2006 before being term-limited.

Jim and his wife, Deb, live in Napoleon, Ohio. Where they are active in community organizations and spend time with their daughter and grandchild.

For more information about Jim, please visit his campaign website at www.jimhoops.com.