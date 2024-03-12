Five Edgerton Students Receive State FFA Degrees

(PRESS RELEASE) – The State FFA Degree is the highest degree the Ohio State FFA Association can bestow on a member.

This degree is awarded annually at the Ohio State FFA Convention in May to those members who have met the minimum qualifications set forth by the Ohio FFA Association and National FFA Association.

The Edgerton FFA is excited to announce this amazing accomplishment was awarded to five students. We want to congratulate Noah Grandey, Adyn Herman, Grace Herman, Gretchen Keppeler, and Giselle Romero.

They spent hours on their Supervised Agriculture Experience. They had to record this time in the AET, as well as the money made, community service done, classroom standard learned, and FFA events participated in.

These students are outstanding in their participation in FFA and are dedicated to making our society a better place which is shown by their hard work. The future looks bright for these students.