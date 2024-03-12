Doris Eckhardt (1923 – 2024)

(Nursing Instructor At FCCC)

Doris Hutchinson Eckhardt (Thompson) passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 7, 2024 in Villa Hills, KY, at the age of 100. Doris was born on September 14, 1923.

Born and raised during the great depression, in Pocahontas, AR, she came from dirt poor beginnings. After graduating high school (1942), she worked at an ammunition factory during WWII to put herself through nursing school in St. Louis, MO.

Later she was accepted into the USAF Flight Nurse Cadet Corps. She was a Captain and head nurse of the OBGYN floor at Andrews AFB until military retirement in 1966. In the 1970’s Doris was the nursing instructor at Four County Joint Vocational School in Archbold, OH.

She was preceded in death by her first husband Paul Hutchinson (1984), and second husband Malcolm Eckhardt (2004); and stepchildren Paul Hutchinson Jr., and Linda Biasetti Hutchinson.

Doris is survived by her son Michael Hutchinson of Kentucky; stepson John (Sandy) Spengler of Pettisville, OH; grandchildren Patrick Hutchinson and Daniel Hutchinson of Kentucky; five siblings; brother-in-law Jim (Jane) Hutchinson; sisters-in-law Carol (Lamont) Knapp and Mary Hutchinson; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews who loved her greatly.

Doris will be laid to rest at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer, OH. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials can be made in Doris’ memory to the Northwest State Community College Foundation c/o the Nursing Program and sent to the Thompson Funeral Home, 204 East Main St., Montpelier, OH 43543. www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.