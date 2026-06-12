Flag City Honor Flight Speaker Shares Mission With Bryan Rotary Club

Will Miller from Flag City Honor Flight was the featured speaker at the Bryan Rotary Club. Honor Flight is a national non-profit organization that transports veterans to Washington D.C. to visit the memorials honoring military veterans.

Its mission is to honor, share, and celebrate veterans’ service through these trips, which include escorting guardians, and it relies on volunteers and community support to make these flights possible. It receives no money from the government. There are 130 chapters in the U.S. and since 2005, 330,000 have experienced the trips.

Veterans from World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War are given top priority, as well as any terminally ill veteran from any service era. The trip including flights, ground transportation, and meals costs the veteran absolutely nothing.

The Flag City Honor Flights begin with a 6 a.m. take-off from Toledo Express Airport. They land at Reagan Airport and are given an ovation of cheers and music as they walk through the gate to their busses.

Then it’s off to the various memorials; FDR, Marine, Korea, Vietnam, and World War II. Mealtime is not only a time to eat, but also a time to sit and reflect with other veterans and tell stories that need to be told.

They also go to Arlington Cemetery and observe the changing of the guard. Everywhere they go, they are greeted with respect and often asked to tell their stories. They are also surrounded by peers from their own and different eras of service.

After a long day in D.C., they board their plane for the trip back to Toledo Express, where they are greeted with a massive, roaring “Heroes’ Welcome.”

The terminal is usually packed with cheering crowds, active-duty military personnel, music and family. This is a fitting homecoming to end an unforgettable day of honor, memories and celebration. Pictured above is speaker Will Miller and Rotarian Sara Dye.