Parkview Physicians Group Adds Certified Nurse Midwife To Bryan OB/GYN Team

Women’s diverse health needs require specialized care and sensitivity. Parkview Physicians Group (PPG)-OB/GYN has assembled a team of certified nurse midwives who bring that compassionate care to northwest Ohio and northern Indiana communities.

Cortnee Shinew, CNM, who recently joined PPG-OB/GYN in Bryan, is one of those dedicated health professionals specially trained to guide women in taking care of their well-being through multiple life stages. She joins Lindsay Roose, CNM, who has already been serving women across the area.

Collaborating with OB/GYN physicians, nurse midwives like Shinew and Roose are qualified to diagnose medical conditions, prescribe medications and treatments and order tests.

They provide a wide range of healthcare services to girls and women, including general health check-ups, screenings and vaccinations; pregnancy, birth, and postpartum care; and well-woman gynecologic care addressing issues from adolescence through menopause to the elder years.

Most of all, Shinew, Roose and other Parkview nurse midwives emphasize getting to know patients as individuals, offering support without judgment, and cultivating relationships for the long term.

“Our skilled nurse midwives meet women where they are on their health journey, reassure and guide them, and support their goals for childbirth or general well-being,” said Dr. Andrea Hoover, OB/GYN Women’s Service Line medical director, Parkview Health. “Cortnee and Lindsay genuinely care about their patients and thrive on applying their expertise to see each person through life’s joys and challenges.”

Bringing new life into the world is a major focus, and Shinew and Roose work with a team of OB/GYNs, including Dr. Hanan Bazzi and Dr. Robert Arrom, to meet the needs of expectant mothers delivering their babies at Parkview Bryan Hospital. Midwifery care complements OB/GYNs’ expertise in high-risk pregnancy, medical complications and surgery.

As nurse midwives, Shinew and Roose are experienced in supporting moms emotionally and with important birthing resources, including ways to cope with labor pain.

A variety of interventions — from position changes and relaxation techniques to water therapy — is available to make moms more comfortable during delivery. If further measures are needed, IV, epidural and other medications can be administered. The goal is to enable each woman to have her desired approach to birth.

“Since I was in elementary school, I have always wanted to deliver babies,” said Shinew. “Being able to help women through all stages of life, with both obstetric and gynecologic care, is such a rewarding and special honor.”

Shinew received her Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) degree from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

She completed her bachelor’s degree (BSN) at Mercy College of Ohio, Toledo. Certified through the American Midwifery Certification Board, she holds membership in the American College of Nurse Midwives.

Prior to joining Parkview, Shinew was a nurse midwife for a Toledo health system, where she cared for pre-term labor and high-risk pregnancy patients in addition to providing gynecologic care for women of all ages.

She describes her approach as patient-centered: “I provide evidence-based care, educate patients on treatment options and give recommendations, but all decisions are made collaboratively with my patients.

“I always practice trauma-informed care, and I offer a holistic approach to obstetric care. Patients can always expect a listening ear and a safe, trusting environment with me.”

Outside of work, Shinew enjoys traveling and spending time with her family, as well as catching up on her current favorite shows and must-read books.

As mom to a tween girl and two young boys, she also stays busy supporting their cheerleading and soccer activities.

The PPG-OB/GYN office is located at 433 W. High St. in Bryan and can be reached at 419-633-0755.