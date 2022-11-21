Flair On The Square Receives Grant Money From Power In The Purse

At its fourth quarter meeting, Power in the Purse selected Flair on the Square to receive a grant of $1,000.

Flair on the Square is a juried fine arts festival with live entertainment, delicious culinary treats, local fresh market, art demonstrations and hands-on art for inspiring young artists.

The event will take place in scenic downtown Bryan, Ohio on the square on July 29, 2023.

The goal is to cultivate, encourage and develop public appreciation and support of the visual arts for the enjoyment of our tri-state communities.

The PIP grant will be used for expenses related to the event including marketing, entertainment, and staging.

Additional information about the event can be found on Facebook by searching FOTSBRYAN.

Pictured at the check presentation are, from left, Michelle Kleinhen and Ben Adams, steering committee members for Flair on the Square, Jeanette Roberts and Cassie Gibson, PIP members.