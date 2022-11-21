Defiance Post Of Highway Patrol Awards Trooper Of The Year

DEFIANCE – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Tyler J. Blankemeyer has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year for the Defiance Post.

The selection of Trooper Blankemeyer, age 26, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Defiance Post.

Fellow officers assigned to the Defiance Post and dispatchers assigned to the Van Wert Post, chose Trooper Blankemeyer based upon leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude , and cooperation with supervisors, peers and the public alike.

This is now the third year in a row Trooper Blankemeyer has been selected for this recognition.

Trooper Blankemeyer joined the Ohio State Highway Patrol in 2019 and has served at the Defiance Post since then.

He is originally from Pandora, Ohio and is a graduate of Fort Jennings High School.

Some other Highway Patrol Awards received in the past include: Defiance Post Trooper of the Year in 2020, Defiance Post Trooper of the Year in 2021, Criminal Patrol Award in 2021, Ohio State Highway Patrol Heath and Physical Fitness Ribbon with Star, and Safe Driving Ribbon award for over three years of safe driving.