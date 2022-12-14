WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Seat On WEDCO Executive Board Established For Commissioners

DECEMBER … As the Williams County Commissioners keep on plugging with the details of 2022, newly elected Bart Westfall is faithfully there at all the meetings in preparation for when he will take Brian Davis’ seat in January. On left are Clerk Anne Retcher and Commissioners Terry Rummel, Lew Hilkert and Brian Davis. Westfall sits across from them and listens. Hilkert has been asking him if he has anything to add, but so far he has declined, stating he is just listening and learning. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)

By: Rebecca Miller

During the Monday morning December 12, 2022 Commissioners regular session, the following items were approved: