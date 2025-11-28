Food Pantries Meeting The Needs Of Williams County Families

PHOTO BY JOHN FRYMAN / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

GENEROUS DONATIONS … Barbara Taylor (left) donated a couple of bags of food items to Barb Roose (right) at the Outreach of Bryan Food Pantry.

By: John Fryman

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

john@thevillagereporter.com

With the holiday season already upon us, there are those families throughout Williams County who have already been through some very tough times this year.

Meeting all those...