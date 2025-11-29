Northwest Ohio Weather Alert: Heavier Snow Amounts Now Predicted

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Williams and Fulton Counties, with the National Weather Service upgrading snowfall projections as of Saturday morning.

Snow began overnight, but the main impact is expected throughout today and into Sunday.

Forecasters now predict 8 to 14 inches of snow north of US Route 24—including all of Williams and Fulton Counties—with some lake-enhanced bands possibly dropping as much as 16 inches.

Areas south of US 24 are expected to see 4 to 9 inches. The heaviest snowfall is anticipated through Saturday evening, with rates reaching 1 to 2 inches per hour before gradually tapering off Sunday.