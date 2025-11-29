Northwest Ohio Weather Alert: Heavier Snow Amounts Now Predicted

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Williams and Fulton Counties, with the National Weather Service upgrading snowfall projections as of Saturday morning.
Snow began overnight, but the main impact is expected throughout today and into Sunday.
Forecasters now predict 8 to 14 inches of snow north of US Route 24—including all of Williams and Fulton Counties—with some lake-enhanced bands possibly dropping as much as 16 inches.
Areas south of US 24 are expected to see 4 to 9 inches. The heaviest snowfall is anticipated through Saturday evening, with rates reaching 1 to 2 inches per hour before gradually tapering off Sunday.
Winds are expected to range from 20 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph, creating blowing snow and sharply reduced visibility—near zero at times in heavier bands.
Temperatures will hover in the mid-20s Saturday and fall into the teens overnight, with wind chills dipping below zero.
Authorities recommend stocking up on essentials, charging devices, and staying off the roads if possible.
Residents are urged to monitor weather.gov/iwx and ODOT for real-time updates and to prepare for potential outages due to gusty winds.
This storm is delivering more snow than initially forecast, marking a significant early-season event for northwest Ohio. Residents are encouraged to stay indoors and check for further updates from the National Weather Service.